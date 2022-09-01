Centre ignores Telangana’s appeal for Bulk Drug Park

Hyderabad: The BJP-led Central Government ignored Telangana’s appeals to sanction a Bulk Drug Park (BDP) as the same was approved to Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

This comes close on the heels of denying a Medical Devices Park to Telangana. Under the “Promotion of Medical Devices Parks” scheme, which is being implemented with a financial outlay of Rs.400 crore, the maximum assistance for one park would be Rs.100 crore.

Apart from Medical Devices Parks, the Telangana Government had submitted proposals to sanction BDP and made repeated appeals to the Central Government. The State Government has developed the required ecosystem for manufacturing pharma products in Hyderabad and accordingly the city was now being considered as Vaccine Capital of the World.

The State Government had also earmarked about 2000 acres for Bulk Drug Park in the Hyderabad Pharma City to press for sanction of the park.

Yet, the Department of Pharmaceuticals had conveyed ‘in principle’ approval to the proposals of three States, including Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh under the “Promotion of Bulk Drug Parks” scheme. The three States have been asked to submit the Detailed Project reports within 90 days.

Under the scheme, a financial outlay of Rs.3,000 crore was notified in 2020, the Central Government provides financial assistance to the three States for establishing drug park manufacturing units. Maximum assistance under the scheme for one bulk drug park would be limited to Rs.1,000 crore.

The Department of Pharmaceuticals appraised the proposals submitted by 13 States, including Telangana.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the AP Legislative Council, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu reportedly opposed the establishment of Bulk Drug Park (BDP) KP Puram and Kodhada mandals in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh, citing environmental threats, besides affecting the livelihood of farmers and fishermen in the region.

In a letter to the union Department of Pharmaceuticals Joint Secretary on Thursday, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu had reportedly said setting up a bulk drug park would impact food production as cultivable lands spread over many acres would be affected.

He even pointed out that people from the region in the past had protested against the establishment of a pharma company. This apart, River Jammeru flows through the region and setting up a pharma industry will pose a threat, he added.