Centre imposes curbs on certain studded gold jewellery imports

This means proper licence will be required from relevant authorities to import

By ANI Published Date - 12 June 2024, 10:20 AM

New Delhi: The Central government has imposed restrictions on the import of certain gold-studded jewellery and articles.

The government though did not give any reasons behind such move.

Shipments coming into the country under the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), however, remain unrestricted, an official notification from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), dated June 11, said.

“However import under a valid INDIA-UAE CEPA TRQ shall be permitted without restricted import authorisation,” the DGFT notification read.

The notification to amend imports of these items from being free to now restricted will be with immediate effect.

In July last year, DGFT amended the import policy for unstudded jewellery and other articles made of gold to the “restricted” category from earlier “free”.

Putting a commodity in the “restricted” category essentially means that a proper licence will be required from the relevant authorities to import.