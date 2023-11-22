Centre insisting on meters, not bills, says Kishan Reddy

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Kishan Reddy alleged that BRS leaders were misleading the people that Centre had been insisting on fixing meters to the agriculture pump sets to collect power bills.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:31 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: A day after union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman said the Centre did not permit the State to go in for extra borrowings as it did not fix meters to agriculture pump sets, State BJP president G Kishan Reddy claimed that the union Finance Minister had only said that the Centre was insisting on fixing meters to the pump sets and not on collecting bills from farmers.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Kishan Reddy alleged that BRS leaders were misleading the people that Centre had been insisting on fixing meters to the agriculture pump sets to collect power bills. The Centre was insisting on fixing meters only to know about the actual position of power and expenditure and not to put additional burden on the farmers, he claimed.

“If the State government wants to give free power, it can do it, no one is stopping it. The Centre has never said that farmers should pay the power bills. If the State government wants to bear the burden, we don’t have any problem,”he said, adding that the Centre was insisting on fixing meters to know how much power was being supplied to industries, commercial, domestic and agriculture sectors.