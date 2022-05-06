Centre must provide Covid booster doses for free of cost: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:29 PM, Fri - 6 May 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Health Minister, T Harish Rao here on Friday has reiterated the demand that the Centre has to provide free Covid booster doses for all eligible individuals in Telangana.

After inaugurating high-end medical infrastructure at Chest Hospital, Erragadda, Koti ENT Hospital, Harish Rao said that Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) should immediately provide stocks of booster Covid doses so that they can be administered from Government Covid Vaccination Centres.

Last month, Harish Rao had written a letter to Union Health Minister, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, urging him to provide booster doses for free of cost at government Covid vaccine centres. At present, the MOHFW has made the booster Covid doses available only at private hospitals.

The Minister also warned private and government hospitals from conducting unnecessary surgeries. “There is a need for private hospitals to avoid unnecessary surgeries. The State government will encourage hard working Government health care workers and take strict action on those who are neglect their duties,” he said.

