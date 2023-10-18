| Centre Notifies Elevation Of Advocates Judicial Officers As Judges Of Different Hcs

According to the Notification issued by the Law and Justice Ministry Shalinder Kaur (Judicial Officer) and Ravinder Dudeja, Judicial Officer are elevated to additional judges in the Delhi High Court.

By ANI Published Date - 08:30 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

New Delhi: The Central government on Wednesday notified the elevation of several Advocates and Judicial Officers as Judges of different High Courts.

According to the notification issued in this regard, Harinath Nunepally (Advocate), Kiranmayee Mandava Alias Kiranmayee Kanaparthy (Advocate), Sumathi Jagadam (Advocate), Nyapathy Vijay (Advocate) are appointed as Additional Judges of Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Abhay Jainarayanji Mantri (Judicial Officer), Shyam Chhaganlal Chandak (Judicial Officer) Neeraj Pradeep Dhote, (Judicial Officer) are elevated as additional Judges of the Bombay High Court, stated the Notification.

Johnson John (Judicial Officer), Gopinathan U. Girish (Judicial Officer) and C. Pratheep Kumar ( Judicial Officer) are elevated as the additional judges to Kerala High Court, added the notification.

The notification further stated that Ravindra Kumar Agrawal (Advocate) is appointed as Additional Judge to Chhatisgarh High Court. Vimal Kanaiyalal Vyas (Judicial Officer) is elevated as Judges of the Gujarat High Court. KV Aravind (Advocate) is appointed as an additional Judge to the Karnataka High Court.

Sabyasachi Datta Purkayastha (Judicial Officer) and Biswajit Palit (Judicial Officer) as Judges of Tripura High Court, stated the Notification.

Union Law and Judicial Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also tweeted the information which stated that, in the exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint the Judges/ Additional Judges in the High Courts.

Recently the Supreme Court Collegium headed by the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, has recommended their names as the Judges of the different High Courts.