Centre to release Rs 5,036 cr for Polavaram

The proposals were sent to Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, to release Rs.5,036.32 crore for Polavaram.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:38 PM, Fri - 23 December 22

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s efforts are bearing fruit with the Central government responding positively to his appeal for the speedy completion of the Polavaram project by ensuring that there is no shortage of funds. The Central Jal Sakthi department Secretary Pankaj Kumar has recommended to the CWC Chairman Chandrasekhar Iyer, and Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) CEO Shivnanda Kumar to immediately reimburse Rs.1,948.95 crore of the expenditure incurred by the state government for the project.

He also said early this week that an amount of Rs.5,036.02 crore for land acquisition, resettlement of displaced persons, and project works are to be reimbursed by March next year.

The proposals were sent to Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, to release Rs.5,036.32 crore for Polavaram. And according to sources, the Ministry would approve them in a day or two and send them to the Finance Department. It is said that Rs.3,087.37 crore is required for the work to be done by March would be released in advance.

Jagan had requested Prime Minister Modi to release Rs.10,000 crore as ad hoc (advance) for the quick completion of the project. In response, the Centre formed a committee consisting of officials from the Central Ministry for resolving issues and release of funds for Polavaram.

The state government has so far spent Rs.20,702.58 crore on the Polavaram project works. It spent Rs.15,971.87 crore since April 1, 2014, after it was declared a national project. Of this, the Centre reimbursed Rs.13,098.57 crore so far while another Rs.2,873.30 crore have to be reimbursed.