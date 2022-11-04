Centre’s decisions hit paddy purchase: Gangula Kamalakar

Published Date - 10:40 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

Civil Supplies Minister G Kamalakar launching a paddy purchase centre at Nagunur in Karimnagar.

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister G Kamalakar stated that the paddy scarcity developed in the country due to indifferent decisions of the Central government. Instead of taking into consideration the food crisis that developed in Sri Lanka, the union government had refused to purchase paddy by neglecting the crop produced by farmers. As a result, the shortfall of the crop was developed within a six-month period.

Dr BR Ambedkar stressed the need for food security in the constitution. Unfortunately, the union government completely turned into a business establishment and ignored the food security issue. There was a tremendous improvement in crop yield in the state due to various initiatives taken by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. But the central government was creating hurdles by denying train racks movement, space in godowns by influencing central institutions like FCI.

The Minister inaugurated paddy procurement centers in Nagunur, Chamanapalli, Durshed and Cherlabuthkur of Karimnagar Assembly constituency on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar informed that one crore metric tons of paddy would be procured this season. A total of 1.5 crore metric tons of paddy was produced in the state in Vaanakalam season. Setting aside 50 lakh metric tons for other needs, remaining one crore metric tons would be purchased. Telangana was the only state which was procuring every grain produced by farmers. Moreover, the state has reached a position to provide food to the entire country.

Out of 6,713 PPC centers proposed to be set up across the state, 1,545 centers were already established.

Gunny bags, paddy cleaners, tarpaulins, moisture machines and others equipment were made available at PPC centers. So far, 50,000 metric tons (Rs 100 crore worth) of paddy was procured from 6,313 farmers. Informing to provide Rs 2,040 and Rs 2060 to normal and fine variety paddy respectively, he said that there was no scarcity of funds. Earlier, the storage capacity of rice mills was only 14 lakh metric tons. Now, milling is being continued in 2,300 rice mills.