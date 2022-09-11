KCR only alternative for BJP at Centre: Gangula Kamalakar

BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar addressing press conference in Karimnagar on Sunday.

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar opined that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was the only alternative for the BJP government at the Centre.

He wished Chandrashekhar Rao to take a plunge into the national politics at the earliest since the people of the country were unhappy with the union government led by the BJP. Kamalakar made these comments while addressing a press conference here on Sunday.

The Minister said the Chief Minister, who developed Telangana on all fronts, has the ability to improve the country in a similar manner. During the last 70 years, no government had thought about the construction of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project, he said and informed that the people from other States visiting Telangana to witness the progress achieved by the State within a short span of eight years.

“People of the country are unhappy with the governance of the NDA government at the Centre. They direly require the dynamic leadership of Chandrashekhar Rao, who should take over the charge at the national level,” he said, adding that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy too might join hands with Chandrashekhar Rao.

Kamalakar said when the condition of Telangana was in bad shape, Chandrashekahr Rao had achieved a separate State by waging an agitation on behalf of the local people and succeeded.

Talking about rebels in the district TRS party, the Minister said that the party high command would take a decision about the leaders working against the party.

Mayor Y Sunil Rao, SUDA Chairman GV Ramakrishna Rao, district libraries chairman Ravinder Reddy, former MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao and others were present.