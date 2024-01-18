Union Government nominates Hyderabad-based N Varalakshmi for FCI committee

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 January 2024, 04:31 PM

Hyderabad: The Union Government has nominated N Varalakshmi of Hyderabad as a member of the Consultative Committee of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) for Telangana for a period of two years. Varalakshmi is a company secretary and a registered valuer in Hyderabad.

The Consultative Committee has the right to inspect procurement, storage and distribution operations of the FCI. It is also entitled to inspect any godown where complaints about the quality of food grains stored or malpractices are reported. Varalakshmi thanked the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, for nominating her to the committee.