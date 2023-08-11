Centre’s ‘power’ play exposed

By Anil Kumar Published Date - 10:30 PM, Fri - 11 August 23

Hyderabad: Despite Telangana being one of the top solar power generation States of the country, the Modi government at the Centre was not providing enough financial support to it to increase its installation capacity. Whereas, the Centre has been sanctioning hefty funds to BJP-ruled States under various schemes to take up solar generation.

According to data placed by Ministry of Power and New & Renewable Energy in the Lok Sabha in the just concluded monsoon session, in the last five years under various central schemes to promote solar energy the Centre has released an amount of Rs. 1957 crore to Gujarat, Rs. 682.56 crore to Karnataka, Rs. 814.17 crore to Maharashtra and Rs. 621.01 crore to Madhya Pradesh. Whereas it has sanctioned a meagre amount of Rs. 253.6 crore to Telangana. In fact, Telangana was allocated less than Rs. 55 crore every fiscal year.

As per the data submitted in the House, Gujarat was sanctioned Rs. 1242.71 crore during 2021-22 and Rs. 1114.65 crore during the 2022-23 financial years, whereas during the same period Telangana was given just Rs. 49.11 crore and Rs. 42.81 crore respectively.

However, despite little support from the Centre, Telangana has been performing exceptionally well as far as solar energy generation is concerned. Telangana with an installed solar power capacity of 4,695.21 MW managed to generate 6745.46 mu electricity during 2022-23 fiscal, while Gujarat with an installed solar power capacity of 10,133.66 MW could produce only 10,335.32 mu during the period. Similarly, Maharashtra with an installed capacity of 4870.64 MW could manage to produce just 4387.85 mu .

According to officials of Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO), a nodal agency for the implementation of New & Renewable Energy programmes in the State, the solar units installed in the State had been generating energy to their full capacity. “Telangana’s total solar power generation capacity is over 7200 mu units and currently it is generating 6745.46 mu. Which means most of the solar generation units in the State are functioning at their optimal level,” an official said.