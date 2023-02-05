Cess to study Dalit Bandhu, says KTR

State government has tasked the CESS with conducting a study on Dalit Bandhu’s Return of Investment and submitting a report

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:15 AM, Sun - 5 February 23

Hyderabad: The State government has tasked the Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS) with conducting a study on Dalit Bandhu’s Return of Investment and submitting a report.

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said in the Assembly on Saturday that 38,851 units were already grounded, of which 16,000 were in Huzurabad alone.

The State government spent Rs 3,800 crore on Dalit Bandhu and in August, it would be two years since the scheme was introduced. A Dalit Sammelan would be conducted, inviting experts working on Dalit welfare.

Meanwhile, the discussion on the ‘Motion of Thanks’ on the Governor’s address in the Assembly witnessed both banter and bashing between members cutting across party lines.

When AIMIM Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi was delivering a marathon speech on the Governor’s address and raising different issues, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao intervened and urged him to stick to the agenda and not make sweeping remarks against the government.

“AIMIM has seven MLAs and a lot of time is being given to the party. If that is the case, the BRS has 105 MLAs. How much time should be given to us?” he asked Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy.

Taking a dig at BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao, the Minister called him “Vakeel Saab” and said he should remember Telangana was the only State that allocated Rs 100 crore for the welfare of advocates. “You should be thankful to us and vote for us,” he said.

The Minister also read out assurances made by the BJP MLA from a pamphlet circulated by the BJP during the Dubbak bypoll.

The BJP MLA had promised Rs 3,000 financial assistance to unemployed youth, Outer Ring Road for Dubbak and new industries, besides getting union Home Minister Amit Shah to the constituency and pressuring him for more funds and projects, he said, adding that not a single promise was fulfilled by Raghunandan Rao.

While the Minister was speaking, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka repeatedly urged the Speaker for an opportunity to speak. “Please allow the CLP leader. He is our man,” quipped Rama Rao.

When the Minister assured the AIMIM Floor Leader that Finance Minister T Harish Rao would personally brief him about the funds released and measures taken for Old City’s development, the Congress MLAs wanted the details to be disclosed in the House.

The AIMIM leader said he would share the details with the Congress leaders. The Industries Minister replied: “Please whisper the details in their ears,” triggering laughter among the members.

AIMIM to contest 50 seats

Owaisi said he had taken serious note of the Minister’s comments that AIMIM had seven MLAs in the House. “I will talk to our party president Asaduddin Owaisi and ensure that AIMIM will contest 50 seats in the upcoming elections in the State. I will make sure our strength increases to 15 in the House,” he said, adding that the party would continue to work with the BRS.