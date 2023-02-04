India not just about Pradhani and Adani: KTR

KTR slams BJP for its discriminative politics and crony capitalism policies

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 PM, Sat - 4 February 23

KT Rama Rao during the Motion of Thanks on the Governor’s address in Assembly

Hyderabad: Armed with facts and figures, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao came out firing on all cylinders on the BJP for its divisive, discriminative politics and crony capitalism policies, stating what India required was not double engine governance but double impact governance led by a visionary like Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Speaking during the Motion of Thanks on the Governor’s address in the Legislative Assembly on Saturday, the Minister said Telangana, the youngest State in the country, was now a role model for the nation for its holistic, integrated and inclusive development.

The entire nation was looking towards the State and the people of Telangana were looking up to the Chief Minister for his leadership.

Rama Rao, who was deputising for the Chief Minister in the Assembly, slammed the BJP government at the Centre, especially for its pro-corporate policies and failures. The BJP’s much-boasted campaign of double-engine governance was more about the Prime Minister and his corporate friend, he said.

“Is India just about two people – Pradhani and Adani? Why is a report published against a corporate company being portrayed as an attack on the nation?” he asked, pointing out that under Modi’s rule, the highest inflation was recorded in 30 years and the highest unemployment in 45 years, besides the highest gas cylinder price.

Earlier, BRS MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah moved the Motion of Thanks, followed by BRS MLA KP Vivekanand’s explanation on Telangana’s achievements in the last eight years.

Tempers ran high when AIMIM Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi was delivering a marathon speech on the Governor’s address and raising different issues, with Rama Rao intervening and urging Owaisi to stick to the agenda and not to make sweeping remarks against the government.

Congress MLAs Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and D Sridhar Babu tried to interrupt the Minister’s speech when he referred to Bharat Jodo Yatra and found fault with Rahul Gandhi for bypassing Gujarat when elections were underway in the State.

Refuting BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao’s remarks that Dalit Bandhu was not being implemented across the State, the Minister said already 38,511 units were grounded.

The State government has assigned the task of conducting a study on Dalit Bandhu’s Return of Investment to the Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS) and to submit a report, he said.

The Minister urged the members to make constructive criticism against the State government and not to demean Telangana’s development. “That will be like degrading ourselves,” Rama Rao said.