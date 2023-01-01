Chain of trauma care centres set up along ORR plays crucial role to accident victims

On an average, each ALS ambulance covers a jurisdiction of 8 km stretch of ORR and depending upon the need and type of accident, the ambulances reach the accident spot.

Hyderabad: A chain of trauma care centres set up along the 158 km long Outer Ring Road (ORR) have been playing a crucial role in rushing to the aid of accident victims on the access controlled road.

A total of 16 trauma care centres set up by the Telangana government on the ORR stretch have attended to 1,098 cases in the year 2022. Of the 1,098 cases attended, the highest of 157 cases were attended by the TSPA trauma care centre followed by 143 by Dundigal trauma care centre and 127 by the trauma care centre of Pedda Amberpet. Only three cases were reported and attended to by the Raviryal trauma care centre.

The data on the cases attended by these centres for the year 2022 reveals that the highest number of cases i.e., 125 were reported in the month of August. While the month of May saw 120 cases attended it was followed by 101 cases each in the months of April and June.

On receipt of information of an accident, the Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances rush to the aid of the victims and provide emergency care on the spot and based on the need, are shifted to the trauma care centre. Based on the condition of the accident victims, they are then moved to the hospital of their choice.

In case of emergency assistance on ORR, one can contact the toll-free number 14449.