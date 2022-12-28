‘Crime rate down in Andhra Pradesh’

The percentage of convictions had increased by 66.2 percent and 44 people were convicted in rape and murder cases, DGP Rajendranath Reddy revealed.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:33 PM, Wed - 28 December 22

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police Rajendranath Reddy on Wednesday said that the crime rate has decreased in the state this year.

Speaking to the media here, he noted that the number of pending cases had reduced a lot this year and 57,000 cases had been settled in Lok Adalat.

The percentage of convictions had increased by 66.2 percent and 44 people were convicted in rape and murder cases, he revealed. Charge sheets were filed in 88.5 per cent of the cases and as many as 169 PD Act cases were registered across the state, the DGP said.

He also disclosed that 2,31,359 cases were registered in 2022 and the murder cases decreased from 945 to 857. However, there was some spike in thefts in the state, he observed.