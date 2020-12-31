Chain snatcher arrested by Kukatpally Police

The suspect Rama Krishna (30), targeted Laxmi, a resident of Kaithalpur while she was walking alone on the road and snatched her mangalsutra weighing three tolas last Friday

By | Published: 8:57 pm

Hyderabad: The Kukatpally police solved a chain snatching case reported at Kaithalpur last week and arrested one person here on Thursday.

The suspect Rama Krishna (30), targeted Laxmi, a resident of Kaithalpur while she was walking alone on the road and snatched her mangalsutra weighing three tolas on Friday. Based on her complaint, the police booked a case and with the help of technical evidence, identified and caught Rama Krishna. The gold chain was recovered intact.

He was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

