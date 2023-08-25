Chaitanya, Sandeep, Yash, Murthy shine with bat

PS Chaitanya Reddy hit 154 while N Sandeep Goud scored 102 to help Central Excise beat Continental by 121 runs in the HCA A Division one-day league tie

Hyderabad: PS Chaitanya Reddy hit 154 while N Sandeep Goud scored 102 to help Central Excise beat Continental by 121 runs in the HCA A Division one-day league tie on Friday.

In the other ties, Yash Gupta slammed 115 while Pranav Sharma (4/42) and Shubham Sharma (3/31) shone with ball as Gemini Friends defeated MP Colts by 37 runs.

India Cements’ Aryan Krishna scored unbeaten 147 to help his side beat SBI by seven wickets.

In the B division, Bheema CC’s Murthy hit unbeaten 109 to take his side to six-wicket win over Sri Shyam.

Brief scores: A Division one-day league:

AOC 145 in 34 overs (Mohd Babillail 3/24) lost to Emerging Juniors 145/1 in 26.1 overs (Aaron George 59no, Chirag Yadav 60no); Budding Stars 161 in 42.3 overs (Harish Kumar 4/31) lost to BDL 162/3 in 29.5 overs (K Himateja 96no);UBI 152 in 38.2 overs (Harish Thakur 3/36) lost to EMCC 156/3 in 24.5 overs (A Avanish Rao 62no); Central Excise 294/4 in 50 overs (N Sandeep Goud 102, PS Chaitanya Reddy 154no) bt Continental 173 in 42.4 overs (Naga Sai Reddy 60, M Sai Prateek 62, C Durgesh 3/30, Rajamani Prasad 4/21); Sporting XI 232 in 49 overs (K Nitesh Reddy 72, Divesh Singh 80; Hitesh Yadav 3/43) lost to Jai Hanuman 235/3 in 42.3 overs (K Sai Purnanand Rao 49, Abhirath Reddy 125no); Hyd Bottling 223 in 47.4 overs (A Vinay 100, Lokesh 3/35) lost to R Dayanand 225/4 in 45.1 overs (HK Simha 74no); Emerging Seniors 252 in 47.4 overs (Sarthak Bharadwaj 91, P Shiva 73; T Arun Kumar 3/41, Mohd Afreedi 4/39) lost to Combined Dist 258/4 in 36.5 overs (C Sainath 52, TVS Narayana Teja 68, Mohd Afreedi 53no); Cambridge XI 336/8 in 50 overs (Shashank Lokesh 91; Mohd Ammaar Ayub 3/57) bt Ensconse 281/9 in 50 overs (Mohul Bhowmick 61, Mudassir Baig 73no; D Sai Sragvi 3/46); Gemini Friends 238 in 49.5 overs (Pranav Suryadevara 53, Yash Gupta 115; A Varun Goud 3/57, Ashesh Singh 3/12) bt MP Colts 201 in 47 overs (Rahul Radesh 52, C Abhinav Tej 43, Shubham Sharma 3/31, Pranav Varma 4/42); SBI 273/7 in 40 overs (P Sri Hari Rao 65, B Sumanth 91; B Thejodhaur 4/35) lost to India Cements 277/3 in 32.2 overs (Shreyas Vala 90, Aryan Krishna 147no; Suraj Saxena 31);Evergreen 305/8 in 43 overs (P Sai Vikas Reddy 100; D Harshavardhan 3/51) bt Income Tax 258/8 in 43 overs (Yash Kapadia 67; VK Siddharth 3/36);

B Division two-day league:

Balaji Colts 344/9 in 70 overs (A Venkat Sasan 51; S Joseph 3/38) bt Telangana 249 in 68.5 overs (Syed Arsalan 73; D Dheeraj Pranav 3/42, Vijaykanth Nayak 4/34); Mahmood 374/8 in 86 overs bt Nalgonda Dist 201 in 49.3 overs (Mujahed 69; N Chetan Reddy 3/32, P Sai Karthik Goud 3/31); Sportive 427/9 in 90 overs bt Nizamabad Dist 131 in 32.2 overs (Murugan Abhishek 5/40), Rohit XI 161 in 55.4 overs bt Postal 116 in 30.3 overs (Atif Sajid 4/16); Sri Shyam 290 in 83.2 overs lost to Bheema 293/4 in 38 overs (Murthy 109no).