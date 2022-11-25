Chakali Ilamma source of inspiration for Statehood movement: Medak MP

Addressing the gathering after unveiling a statue of Ilamma at Vadiyaram in Chegunta Mandal on Friday, the MP said Ilamma had inscribed her name in the history of Telangana by fighting against the Nizam.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:07 PM, Fri - 25 November 22

Medak: Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy has said that they fought hard for 14 years for the cause of the creation of a separate Telangana, inspired by fighters such as Chakali Ilamma.

Addressing the gathering after unveiling a statue of Ilamma at Vadiyaram in Chegunta Mandal on Friday, the MP said Ilamma had inscribed her name in the history of Telangana by fighting against the Nizam. Honouring her, Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of Ilamma officially.

The MP also elaborated on various initiatives of the Telangana government for the benefit of the Rajaka Community.

MPP Masula Srinivas, ZPTC Mudam Srinivas, Sarpanch Vadiyaram Tirmallamma Narasimhulu, Chegunta Sarpanch Manchikatla Srinivas, Rajaka Sangam District President Sangu Swamy and others were present.