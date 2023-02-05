| Chances For Presidents Rule In Telangana By End Of February Uttam Kumar

Chances for President’s rule in Telangana by end of February: Uttam Kumar

Congress leader N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday said there were chances of President’s rule in the State by end of February

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:46 PM, Sun - 5 February 23

Nalgonda MP and Congress senior leader N Uttam Kumar Reddy was speaking at meeting of the party members held at Kodad in Suryapet district on Sunday

Suryapet: Nalgonda MP and senior Congress leader N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday said there were chances of President’s rule in the State by end of February with the dissolving of the Telangana government.

Speaking at a preparatory meeting of Hath Se Hath Jodo Abhiyan at Kodad, he said the Congress would urge the Centre to impose President’s rule in Telangana in case of early elections to the Legislative Assembly.

A Jail Bharo programme would be conducted at Kodad after the Lok Sabha budget session protesting against the harassment of the police of the party members.