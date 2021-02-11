Chandigarh win SBI Inter Circle Basketball tournament

Kunal Gill, Pramod Dhawan and Varinder played to a plan to lead Chandigarh for their maiden title triumph

Hyderabad: Chandigarh Circle downed holders Hyderabad Circle 69-55 in the final of the SBI Inter Circle Basketball tournament at the KVBR Stadium. At half time the winner led 33-24.

In a match which could have gone either way, the brilliance of Hunny Nehra was seen in full measure while the Hyderabad players fumbled on many an opening that came their way to surrender the game.

Kunal Gill, Pramod Dhawan and Varinder played to a plan to lead Chandigarh for their maiden title triumph.

Results: Chandigarh 69(Hunny Nehra 35 Kunal Gill 17 Varinder 10) by Hyderabad 55(Subbaiah 12 Srinath PB 21 Kiran Kumar 11); 3rd and 4th place: Bangalore 44(M Vinod Kumar 14 M Sridhar 17 S Devaraj 8) by Bhubaneshwar 24(Shaik Sahed 8 Vijay Kumar 11)

