Chandrababu has to go back to prison after medical treatment

Former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu got only a conditional bail and he has to go back to prison after medical treatment.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:01 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

Reacting to the large scale celebrations of the TDP after its president was released on interim bail, the YSRCP leader observed that such jubilations were uncalled for. The role of Chandrababu in the skill scam was clearly evident and once his personal secretary Pendyala Srinivas is questioned, all details would come out, he stated, and asked if granting interim bail meant that `truth had prevailed’.

Noting that Chandrababu got bail only to undergo medical treatment, Ramakrishna Reddy said there was no difference whether he was in prison or outside. They were trying to gain sympathy by showing a minor ailment as a serious one and wondered if Chandrababu was either a revolutionary or freedom fighter. “Even during the Alipiri incident, nobody was bothered about him. The poor will shed tears if he had done some good. But nobody was worried when he went to jail,” he remarked.

Alleging that Chandrababu would manage the systems, the YSRCP leader said that the money in the skill scam was diverted to shell companies. If the TDP president was really ill, he should undergo treatment and then go to prison, he said, and demanded that evidence should be produced if he was not guilty.