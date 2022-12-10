Chandrababu Naidu expresses concern over farmers’ suicides in Andhra Pradesh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:04 PM, Sat - 10 December 22

File Photo

Amaravati: Former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed concern over increasing suicides by farmers in Andhra Pradesh.

While the state created records in agriculture sector and in aqua exports during the TDP regime, now with 1,673 farmers deaths reported during the past three years, it had become a `Suicide State’, he tweeted on Saturday.

The anti-ryot policies of YSR Congress Party pushed the farmers to debts and lack of support price, stopping subsidies and other issues resulted in suicides, he observed.

The government was harassing people and victimising them, Chandrababu alleged, adding that the YSRCP government instead of addressing the problems of the people, was making statements on `united Andhra Pradesh’.

By making statement that both the states should merge, it created confusion to divert the attention of people, he remarked and called for finding the reasons for farmers’ suicides and people’s problems to address them immediately.