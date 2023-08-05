Chandrayaan-3 inserted into the lunar orbit successfully

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:24 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

Bengaluru: Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully inserted into the lunar orbit. A retro-burning at the Perilune was commanded from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX), ISTRAC, Bengaluru. The soft landing on moon is expected on August 23.

The next operation – reduction of orbit – is scheduled for Aug 6, 2023, around 23:00 Hrs. IST, ISRO posted on X.

Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI) is a critical manoeuvre in space missions aimed at sending a spacecraft from its trajectory around the Earth to a trajectory that will allow it to enter the orbit of the Moon. It involves firing the spacecraft’s engines at a specific point in its journey to increase its velocity and change its path, enabling it to be captured by the Moon’s gravitational pull and enter into its orbit. LOI is a precise and carefully calculated manoeuvre that marks a significant step in lunar missions, as it positions the spacecraft for subsequent operation of landing.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission Update: Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) maneuver was completed successfully today (August 05, 2023). With this, #Chandrayaan3 has been successfully inserted into a Lunar orbit. The next Lunar bound orbit maneuver is scheduled tomorrow (August 06, 2023), around…

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

“MOX, ISTRAC, this is Chandrayaan-3. I am feeling lunar gravity 🌖”

"MOX, ISTRAC, this is Chandrayaan-3. I am feeling lunar gravity 🌖"

🙂 Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully inserted into the lunar orbit. A retro-burning at the Perilune was commanded from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX), ISTRAC, Bengaluru. The next…