Saturday, Aug 5, 2023
Chandrayaan-3 inserted into the lunar orbit successfully

Bengaluru: Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully inserted into the lunar orbit. A retro-burning at the Perilune was commanded from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX), ISTRAC, Bengaluru. The soft landing on moon is expected on August 23. The next operation – reduction of orbit – is scheduled for Aug 6, 2023, around 23:00 Hrs. IST, ISRO posted […]

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 08:24 PM, Sat - 5 August 23
Bengaluru: Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully inserted into the lunar orbit. A retro-burning at the Perilune was commanded from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX), ISTRAC, Bengaluru. The soft landing on moon is expected on August 23.

The next operation – reduction of orbit – is scheduled for Aug 6, 2023, around 23:00 Hrs. IST, ISRO posted on X.

Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI) is a critical manoeuvre in space missions aimed at sending a spacecraft from its trajectory around the Earth to a trajectory that will allow it to enter the orbit of the Moon. It involves firing the spacecraft’s engines at a specific point in its journey to increase its velocity and change its path, enabling it to be captured by the Moon’s gravitational pull and enter into its orbit. LOI is a precise and carefully calculated manoeuvre that marks a significant step in lunar missions, as it positions the spacecraft for subsequent operation of landing.

