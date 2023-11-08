Chaos prevails on this stretch in Hyderabad

Mehdipatnam makes it one of the most daunting routes for both motorists and pedestrians

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 07:30 AM, Wed - 8 November 23

Pedestrians are the most vulnerable as the footpaths are occupied and vehicular movement unending. Photo: Surya Sridhar.

Hyderabad: With both commercial establishments and residential colonies spread across every nook and cranny, Mehdipatnam makes it one of the most daunting routes for both motorists and pedestrians.

While peak hours are especially difficult, the roads in the area seem to be unceasingly busy even throughout the day. Over the years, the main road near the bus stop has earned a reputation for being a difficult one to navigate. Although it is a multi-lane road, there is never enough space for vehicles to pass through.

Being a major bus stop functioning within a limited area, city buses often tend to take up most space on the roads. To add to that, the Rythu Bazar adjacent to it spills onto the main road with many hawkers setting up shop wherever they find space.

“There is no proper system in this area. The roads are narrow, and footpaths are occupied by those fruit vendors,” says Abdul, a resident of Mehdipatnam.

Apart from the vendors that many see as the primary problem, the upscale shopping complexes, educational institutions, eateries, and other establishments play a role in intensifying traffic woes of the area. The lack of parking facilities forces their customers to park along the roads, further narrowing the already congested streets.

“The traffic significantly increases travel time. What should take just 15 minutes, now takes almost 45 minutes. It is tough even for the traffic cops to manage the situation here,” points out Muskan, a student of St. Ann’s College for Women.

If the narrow roads and too many vehicles are making driving more arduous for motorists, pedestrians on the other hand are the most vulnerable. The footpaths are occupied. Also, there is little to no adherence to zebra crossing and other traffic rules, putting them at significant risk of accidents.

Given all the challenges, Ramesh, who runs a paan dabba on the main road says that it is not just commuters who are affected by this. “Every evening, you will hear hundreds of vehicles just honking their way out of this area in a hurry. It could seriously affect the hearing of people like me who are here the whole day,” he adds.