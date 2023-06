Charan slams unbeaten century in HCA A Division three-day league

MSR Charan slammed an unbeaten 161 as his side MP Colts posted 326/3 on the opening day against R Dayanand

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:49 PM, Mon - 26 June 23

CH Madhuveer Reddy

Hyderabad: MSR Charan slammed an unbeaten 161 as his side MP Colts posted 326/3 on the opening day against R Dayanand in the HCA A Division three-day league, on Monday.

In another match, India Cements’ C Madhuveer Reddy scalped six wickets for 30 to skittle out Combined Districts to 119.

Brief Scores: A Division three-day league: Hyderabad Bottling 210/5 in 60 overs (A Vignesh Reddy 55, Ali Diamond 63, Prateek Pawar 56 batting) vs Jai Hanuman CC; Sporting XI 163/4 in 58.1 overs (Ankur Tiwari 62) vs Gemini Friends; Central Excise 197/8 in 57 overs (G Manish 57batting) vs Deccan Chronicle; SCRSA 309/7 in 72 overs (Y Jagadish 72 batting; Ammaar Ayub 3/89) vs Ensconse; MP Colts 326/3 in 90 overs (MSR Charan 161 batting, S Vaishnav Reddy 77) vs R Dayanand; Cambridge XI 294/5 in 87 overs (N Rakesh 89 batting, K Vamshi Krishna 65) vs SBI; Combined Districts 119 in 42.5 overs (C Madhuveer Reddy 6/30) vs India Cements 134/4 in 45 overs; Income Tax 268 in 68.1 overs (Gaurav Reddy 75; Varun Dhatrak 3/57; Sai Prateek 5/45) vs Continental 0/1 in 1.5 overs; Evergreen 229 in 46 overs (Rahul Buddhi 58, Chandan Sahani 56; S Nishanth 3/44, Harish Thakur 4/51) vs EMCC 110/3 in 32 overs (Aman Rao 51); Budding Star 157/4 in 44 overs (Bhavesh Seth 71) vs UBI.

Top Performers

Centurions: MSR Charan 161 batting

Five or more wickets: C Madhuveer Reddy 6/30, Sai Prateek 5/45