Vigneshwar slams unbeaten century in HCA B Division two-day league

A Vigneshwar scored an unbeaten 135 as his side Visaka CC drew their match against Crown CC

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:33 PM, Fri - 23 June 23

Hyderabad: A Vigneshwar scored an unbeaten 135 as his side Visaka CC drew their match against Crown CC on the second day of the HCA B Division two-day league, on Friday.

Brief Scores: HCA B Division two-day league: Day 2:

Concorde CC 560 in 85.5 overs bt Sri Shyam CC 122 in 51.5 overs (Ayaan Mohd Ahmed 4/27); Postal 150 in 34.1 overs bt Nizamabad District 148 in 38.1 overs (K Chandrakanth 4/32); Deccan Blues 186 in 57.3 overs lost to Rohit XI CC 189/6 in 36.4 overs (Madhan 58no; Abhay Swaroop 3/71); Cheerful Chums CC 135 in 49.1 overs lost to Sportive CC 136/2 in 34.1 overs; MCC 183 in 47.4 overs drew with Balaaji CC 73/1 in 8 overs (Day 2 washed out); Mega City CC 276 in 75.4 overs drew with Hyderabad Blues CC 12/1in 5 overs (Day 2 washed out); Rakesh XI 244 in 81 overs drew with HUCC 233/5 in 60 overs (Raghavender 85no, Ahwinan Ram 38); Crown CC 309 in 86.1 overs drew with Visaka CC 215/4 in 34.2 overs (A Vigneshwar 135 no); Beema CC 465/8 in 81 overs drew with CCOB (Day 2 washed out); National CC 162 in 43.3 overs (Harsh Dev 83, K Raghava 6/47, KR Dhanush 3/48) lost to Secunderabad Nawabs 163/9 in 62.3 overs (Vishal Singh 3/24, Mosiquiddin 3/34).