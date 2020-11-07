Charity body’s novel way to help flood-hit in Hyderabad

Since many are reluctant to take things for free, the organization is providing essential items, clothing and food by organizing what it calls shopping melas.

By | Published: 12:07 am 10:15 pm

Hyderabad: A city-based voluntary charity organization, Safa Baitul Maal (SBM), is adopting a novel way to help families affected by the recent floods in the old city.

Since many are reluctant to take things for free, the organization is providing essential items, clothing and food by organizing what it calls shopping melas. The SBM is identifying a wedding hall near the flood affected areas and setting up a temporary supermarket.

“After a survey of the affected areas, we are distributing coupons worth Rs.5,000 and Rs.10,000 to each family. The coupons can be exchanged for goods equivalent to that value at the mela,” said Ghyas Ahmed Rashadi of SBM.

A total of 170 items including buckets, clothes, utensils and other household articles are stocked up at the temporary supermarkets.

“Our aim is to allow families to take what they need. Based upon the need, the families are making a list before visiting he venue. They are picking up items equivalent to the coupon amount and happily heading home,” said Rashadi.

The first such programme was held at Pearls Garden, a wedding hall at Balapur road where people from affected areas of Hafiz Baba Nagar and surroundings visited. The second programme is being held at the City Palace function hall at Bandlaguda for the convenience of families from Ali Nagar and Bandlaguda.

“We are planning a few more programmes in similar manner at some more places in the city,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .