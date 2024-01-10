Hyderabad: Charminar Express derails at Nampally railway station

The incident occurred when coaches of the train derailed and partially hit a platform side wall.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 January 2024, 11:19 AM

Hyderabad: Atleast five persons suffered minor injuries when the Charminar Express train derailed on the platform at Nampally railway station on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when the train bound for Chennai arrived on the platform, slipped off the track when halting and hit the sidewall.

Two bogies were reportedly derailed.

Railway officials said no casualties were reported. They were verifying the cause of derailment.

Several train services are expected to be diverted or cancelled.

More details are awaited.