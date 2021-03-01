SCR to save big using HOG technology

Around 30 trains in South Central Railway zone have already been converted into this technology

Hyderabad: Head On Generation (HOG) system, a technology introduced in trains for catering to power needs like coach lighting and air conditioning is expected to bring in some big savings for the South Central Railway (SCR).

Around 30 trains in the zone have already been converted into HOG technology, which according to officials, could help save Rs 33 crore per annum on fuel bills. Once express train services resume full-fledged operations, this technology will play a key role in coaches. The technology was first introduced on the Hyderabad – New Delhi Telangana Express. Earlier, there were two power cars known as End On Generators available on both the ends of Telangana Express for providing lighting and air conditioning in the coaches. These power cars produce electricity by diesel generator for supplying to coaches.

The estimated savings for each trip of Telangana Express is approximately Rs 1.22 lakh and the overall estimated savings per year is around Rs 1.35 crore. All the existing Telangana Express trains are now being run with HOG technology. Each power car required 40 litres of diesel per hour per non AC coach and around 65 to 70 litres of diesel per hour in case of AC coach. In order to reduce diesel consumption and carbon footprint, a state-of-the-art HOG system has been introduced in trains.

So far, the power supply tapped from power lines through pantograph to the train engine is used only to run the engine and haul the coaches. Now in this system, power supply tapped from overhead to the train engine will be distributed to the trailing coaches.

The trains which are being run with HOG technology include Hyderabad – Chennai Charminar Express, Lingampally – Tirupathi Narayanadri Express and Tirupati – Jammutawi -Tirupati Humsafar Express.

According to SCR officials, this system does not require any diesel oil consumption and as such, it will reduce air pollution and also noise pollution. In addition, it also provides uninterrupted illumination in the coaches. On an average, it will reduce carbon emission by 700 MT per year per train in regular practice for a train provided with two power cars equipped with diesel alternator sets.

The average expenditure incurred on fuel consumption per trip per each train is around Rs 2 lakh. Whereas the electrical energy consumption cost per trip per train in the new system is around Rs 78,000.

