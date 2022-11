Charred body of woman found in Suryapet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:34 PM, Sat - 19 November 22

(Representational Image). The charred body of a woman was found in the bushes behind the Model School at Durajpally in Suryapet district on Saturday night.

Local residents found the body and informed the Suryapet Rural police.

It is yet to be ascertained whether the woman died by self immolation or was murdered and the body set on fire. The police have rushed to the spot and investigation is on. The woman was yet to be identified.