Security guard arrested for stealing motorcycles in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:47 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

Representational image

Hyderabad: A security guard who was allegedly involved in theft of motorcycles was arrested by the Malakpet police on Thursday. The police recovered seven motorcycles from him.

The arrested person Panam Shiva Reddy (27), a resident of Dilsukhnagar and native of Suryapet district, moved around in localities and allegedly committed theft of motorcycles. After stealing the vehicles, he kept it at Chaitanyapuri metro station parking and MGBS bus stand parking.

“After parking the vehicles in parking stands, he would search for buyers. On identifying those who did not insist registration documents of vehicles, Shiva Reddy would sell it at a cheaper price and use the money for his personal needs,” said ACP Malakpet, N Venkat Ramana.

Shiva Reddy was involved in theft of vehicles in Malakpet and Chaitanyapuri police station limits.