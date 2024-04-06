Chase Congress leaders out of villages if they seek votes without implementing poll promises: Harish Rao

T. Harish Rao, a former minister, urged the public to reject Congress leaders seeking votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 April 2024, 08:08 PM

Former Minister T Harish Rao is participating in Rythu Deeksha in Sangareddy on Saturday.

Sangareddy: Former Minister T Harish Rao has called upon the people to chase away the Congress leaders, who were coming to villages to seek votes in Lok Sabha elections since they had failed to keep any poll promises they made during the assembly elections.

Addressing the gathering during the party cadre meeting in Zaheerabad assembly segment meeting to prepare the workers for the Lok Sabha election on Saturday, the former minister said the Congress government is doing a great injustice to farmers as it denied Rythu Bandhu, loan waiver, Rs 500 bonus on paddy, maize and other crops, irrigation water and many other.

Also Read KTR criticizes CM for watching cricket match while farmers face troubles

Rao said that the Congress government has pushed the farming sector in the state literally into crisis. Saying that the Congress ministers were criticising former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao as he was exposing the government’s failures by touring agriculture fields, Harish Rao has demanded that the ministers to answer the questions raised by Chandrashekhar Rao rather than just countering him politically.

Since crops on thousands of acres dried up, Rao demanded Rs 25,000 compensation per acre to the farmers whose crops dried up. To further protest the failures of the Congress government, he has asked the Zaheerabad voters to send Gali Anil Kumar to Lok Sabha so that he will become a voice for them in the Parliament and as well as on other platforms. Rao said BRS victory in Lok Sabha elections will also boost them in raising their voice against the government in the assembly.

Harish Rao said that BB Patil, who is contesting on a BJP ticket now, had cheated the BRS though he was given enough opportunities by sending him to Lok Sabha twice. However, the party cadre remained with the BRS only.

Earlier, he participated in “Rythu Deeksha” in Sangareddy to raise the voice for farmers who were being denied by Rs 500 bonus for paddy, and maize. Sangaredd MLA Chintha Prabhakar has also participated in the protest. The BRS MLAs and other key leaders have participated in similar protests across all the assembly constituency headquarters.