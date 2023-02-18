Check dams, Mission Kakatiya ensure stable groundwater tables in Kothagudem

The State government spent Rs.10 crore to build four check dams at Tavisalagudem, Kotha Suraram, Nagaram and Pandurangapuram in the mandal recently.

By James Edwin Updated On - 04:49 PM, Sat - 18 February 23

Kothagudem: Construction of check dams, renovation of tanks under Mission Kakatiya and copious rainfall has helped groundwater levels remain stable in the district for the last eight years.

The district’s current average depth to groundwater levels in metres below ground level (mbgl) is 7.49 metre. The district ground water officer M Balu told Telangana Today that there were 62 ground water monitoring stations at different places in the district with piezometers installed.

Of the 23 mandals in Kothagudem district, the water tables are less than 10 mbgl, which is considered a safe limit, in 17 mandals. However, in a few mandals with high intensity consumption of groundwater, the water tables were varying in between 20 to above 30 metres.

Dammapet mandal has an mbgl of 39.16, Aswaraopet-31.7, Chandrugonda-21.38 and in Kothagudem the mbgl is 22.73.

Kothagudem district was in a better place in terms of groundwater levels in the State. There was no scarcity for groundwater.

This year, it was proposed to construct 50 check dams across the streams in the district. Survey of 20 locations was completed and reports were sent to the government for approval, Balu informed.

In the year 2021, 44 check dams have been constructed in different mandals and they helped to increase groundwater tables significantly. In addition to construction of check dams, extensive campaigns have been taken up to educate people to construct soak pits in their houses.

17 mandals received 20 percent excess rainfall in this monsoon and six mandals received below 19 percent excess rainfall. Only 25 percent of the total population in the district was utilising groundwater, Balu explained.

“In the past, water in the stream used to dry up in summer. With the construction of check dams, water is available even in summer and we are drawing water using pumps for irrigation needs,” said T Narsimha Rao, a farmer of Somulagudem.