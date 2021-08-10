Check out Paris Hilton’s cooking skills on ‘Cooking With Paris S1’

As now the episodes have been made available on Netflix, the most gorgeous model-singer-actor-entrepreneur started updating all the information on her Instagram account.

By | Published: 4:06 pm

Guess what’s the talk of the town in LA now? It’s Paris Hilton’s cooking show. Ever since she announced about her collaboration with Netflix for a cooking show, she has been grabbing all the attention from her fans. Check out her Instagram, and you can see all her video updates from her show ‘Cooking With Paris’.

As now the episodes have been made available on Netflix, the most gorgeous model-singer-actor-entrepreneur started updating all the information on her Instagram account. In one of the updated pictures, she wrote, “Everything is better sunny side up. Good morning babes! Wishing you a bright and beautiful week ahead! Cooking-themed editorial for @TelegraphStella Get ready for my brand new cooking show #CookingWithParis.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Hilton started sharing a few videos as well and asked her fans to send her a picture while watching her show. She seems to be enjoying all the love and attention she has been receiving from her fans and followers. The multimillionaire media personality has uploaded a video and captioned it: “Can someone please help me find an extension cord? Loving all of your reactions and sweet messages so far on my new @Netflix show, #CookingWithParis. Steaming now! Give it a thumbs up on @Netflix and send me your photos and videos of you watching the show and what you’re making in the kitchen. Tag #CookingWithParis and I’ll be reposting my faves. #ChefPari(sic)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Looks like she is enjoying the show and is also experimenting with umpteen new dishes.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .