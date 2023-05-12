Check the latest updates on AI by Google

CEO Sundar Pichai announced that Google will soon be rolling out generative artificial intelligence, which will craft responses to open-ended questions. It is also incorporated in Workspces and teh search engine.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:59 PM, Fri - 12 May 23

Hyderabad: On Wednesday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai made a series of announcements regarding their artificial intelligence products. This comes after Google employees alleged that he expedited the release of Barb before it was ready for public use.

Interestingly, these also come on the heels of Microsoft announcing the incorporation of GPT-4 into their Bing search, further fuelling the AI race.

He announced that Google will soon be rolling out generative artificial intelligence, which will craft responses to open-ended questions. A video of him demonstrating this new feature is going viral. In the clip, the technology generates a response to be sent to an airline company on the basis of a prompt within seconds.

“We are reimagining all of our core products, including search,” said Sundar Pichai.

Google made the announcement at its annual developer conference, where company leaders spoke about the latest advancements in AI and new hardware offerings, including a $1,799 (£1,425) phone that opens and closes like a book, reported ‘BBC’.

As the tech giant plays catch-up with the fast-moving race on AI technology, the tech will also be incorporated into its workspace apps like Gmail, Google Documents, and others, apart from the Google Search Engine.

In addition to enhanced search capabilities, Google’s new AI will also help users make purchase decisions faster. When searching for a product, users will now also get a snapshot of factors to consider and products that fit their requirements.

In the questions you ask the search engine, the context will also be carried forward and will be added to the next question you ask. Additionally, Google unveiled significant updates to its AI-powered personal assistant, Google Bard.