Google Bard AI available in India: Here’s how to access, upcoming features, and more

Google opened up Bard to over 180 countries and territories. Read along to know in detail about how to access Google Bard, the features that will roll out in the future, and more.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:24 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

Image: Google

Hyderabad: Search giant Google has finally opened up access to its ChatGPT rival chatbot ‘Bard’. At its annual event Google I/O 2023, the tech giant announced that the chatbot will be available in over 180 countries including India. Users can now access the AI chatbot through Google Bard’s official website.

Bard has been launched in February this year. The official blog post by Google highlighting Bard’s availability reads, “As we continue to make additional improvements and introduce new features, we want to get Bard into more people’s hands so they can try it out and share their feedback with us. So today we’re removing the waitlist and opening up Bard to over 180 countries and territories, including India — with more coming soon.”

Read along to know in detail about how to access Google Bard, the features that will roll out in the future, and more.

How to access Bard?

Google Bard AI chatbot can be accessed through the website bard.google.com. You can see a message saying that the chatbot is still being tested, and an option reading ‘Try Bard’ will appear. Just click on it and then you will need to agree to the company’s privacy policy to get access to Bard.

While Bard has been made available, it is still in the experimentation phase. In order to caution users, Google states a small message saying, “Bard is an experiment and may give inaccurate or inappropriate responses. You can help make Bard better by leaving feedback.”

Currently available in US English, Japanese and Korean, the AI chatbot will soon be available in 40 other languages soon.

Google Bard’s upcoming features

One of the features announced was that Bard will focus more on being ‘visual’ with its responses. This means that in the future, the AI chatbot may also include images in its response along with the text. “In addition to text, you’ll get a helpful response along with rich visuals to give you a much better sense of what you’re exploring,” Google’s official blog post about Bard stated.

According to the post, users will also be able to include images in their prompts along with text, which can be done by combining Google Lens with Bard.

In addition, Bard will also be integrated with Docs, Drive, Gmail, Maps and other Google apps. The AI chatbot, working in collaboration with Adobe Firefly, will also be able to generate images.

“Bard will also be able to tap into all kinds of services from across the web, with extensions from outside partners, to let you do things never before possible. In the coming months, we’ll integrate Adobe Firefly, Adobe’s family of creative generative AI models, into Bard so you can easily and quickly turn your own creative ideas into high-quality images, which you can then edit further or add to your designs in Adobe Express,” Google’s blog post read.