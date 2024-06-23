Chenchu woman’s assault case: Civil rights organizations demand more arrests

Eshwaramma, a Chenchu woman, was tortured for a week by rubbing chilli powder into her eyes and burning her private parts by the accused for not turning up to work.

23 June 2024

Representational Image.

Nagarkurnool: Civil rights organizations are demanding the State government to arrest more of the accused in the Chenchu Tribal woman’s assault case at Molachintalapally in the district.

Local police had said that four persons were arrested in the case. But there are allegations that efforts are being made to save the key accused.

On Saturday, civil rights organizations demanded the police to arrest another prime accused in the case. The second accused in the case Bandi Shivudu has not been arrested yet by the police, he should be immediately arrested and stern action should be initiated against him, said Civil Rights Committee Mahabubnagar wing secretary Jakka Balaiah demanded as per reports.

Kula Nirmulana Porata Samithi leader Maddunuri Laxminarayana, Telangana Praja Front State convenor Yedla Ambaiah, Adivasi Hakkula Porata Committee State president Balmoori Gopal spoke to the media at Mannanur in Amrabad on Saturday.

Failure to arrest the second accused Shivudu, could lead to threatening the witnesses, complainants and victim’s family members and manipulating the case, they charged.

“The local police are trying to save Shivudu after heeding to political pressure,” they alleged. They also demanded the State government to extend Rs.25 lakh financial assistance, five acres of agriculture land, government job and double bedroom house.

BRS leaders, including former Ministers, former MLA Beeram Harshavardhan and others had met Eshwaramma at the Government General Hospital, Nagarkurnool where she is undergoing treatment.

Harshavardhan Reddy had alleged that attempts were being made to rescue the key accused in the case. The victim had openly informed the former Ministers that Shiva was prime accused and that the name was changed as Shivamma, when the case was registered, he alleged.