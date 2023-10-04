Chennur is new revenue division

Chennur revenue division was formed, while Asnad and Parpalli were converted into mandal centres.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:44 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Mancherial: Chennur revenue division was formed, while Asnad and Parpalli were converted into mandal centres. An order to this effect was issued on Wednesday. This has realised long pending demand of the public.

Parpalli, a part of Kotapalli mandal comprises of 16 villages and has a population of 18,290. Asnad, a village in Chennur mandal has 13 villages and accounted for 12,988 population. Creation of this two mandals paved way for Chennur revenue division which consists of Chennur, Kotapalli, Bheemaram, Jaipur, Asnad and Parpalli mandals.

People of Chennur Assembly constituency have been demanding for creation of a revenue division and conversion of Asnad and Parpalli into mandal for quite long time. Muncipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao promised to fulfill the dream of the people while addressing a gathering in Kyathanpalli on October 1.