KTR announces sops for Chennur

KT Rama Rao laid the foundation stone for an oil palm factory to be established on 70 acres at Shankarpalli village in Mandamarri mandal at an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:29 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

Minister KT Rama Rao addresses a gathering in Mandamarri on Sunday.

Mancherial: Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao assured to sanction Rs 25 crore for creation of basic amenities and to develop Kyathanpalli municipality as requested by government whip Balka Suman. He also promised to initiate the process for classifying Asnad and Parupalli as mandals in Chennur segment, besides creating a revenue division in Chennur soon.

He laid the foundation stone for an oil palm factory to be established on 70 acres at Shankarpalli village in Mandamarri mandal at an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore. A drinking water scheme to provide drinking water to 13,000 households in Mandamarri town at a cost of Rs 40 crore and a colony of 560 2BHK houses in Mandamarri were also inaugurated.

The minister also inaugurated a central lighting system installed at an estimated cost of Rs 3.30 crore and a Sammakka-Saralamma Bhavan for members of self-help groups in Mandamarri created spending Rs 2 crore. He then inaugurated the KCR Multipurpose community complex and laid the foundation stone for two check-dams before inspecting work on a viaduct across a railway line in the town.

Rama Rao also laid the foundation stone to KCR Urban Eco Park and handed over titles to five beneficiaries of lands belonging to SCCL.