Chennur, Sirpur (T) become launching pads for politicians

By Padala Santosh Updated On - 04:41 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

Mancherial/Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Both Chennur and Sirpur (T) Assembly constituencies have become launch pads for the young and aspiring politicians.

While Chennur is known for accounting for a major chunk of voters from SC community, Sirpur (T) is reserved for the general category. Considering the two factors, these two segments have become ideal launching pads for budding politicians from various places. For instance, Osmania University student leader Durgam Bhaskar is in the fray for the ticket of the Congress from this segment.

Dr B Venkatesh Neetha, a bureaucrat-turned-politician of Luxettipet was in the fray on the ticket of Congress in this polls. He stood in the second position and subsequently became Peddapalli MP by shifting to the BRS (formerly TRS). Dalit rights activists and Prof Sujatha Surepally of Satavahana University in Karimnagar contested from Chennur on the ticket of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in 2018 elections.

Meanwhile, BSP state president Dr RS Praveen Kumar declared that he would contest from the Sirpur (T) segment. He has been extensively campaigning by touring the region. He said that as per the wishes of the locals, he was in the fray from this Assembly constituency. K Krishna Reddy of Kotapalli mandal is also eyeing the ticket of the Congress from Sirpur (T).

However, Chennur has been a fortress of the BRS. Nominees of the party won in 2009, 2010 By-polls, 2014 and 2018 elections to the Telangana Legislative Assembly. Similarly, Koneru Konappa, the ruling party candidate created a record of sorts by winning three times in a row from Sirpur (T) segment, which is a stronghold of the BRS.

Historically, Chennur is a land of eminent Vedic scholars and poets. It has produced Vanamamalai Varadacharyulu, a great literary person and many others. Sirpur (T) is an industrially developed region and has rail connectivity.