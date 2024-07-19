Chennur MLA instructs officials to take steps for road repair

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 July 2024, 07:11 PM

MLA Dr Vivek inspects a road washed away by rains, at Nakkalapalli village in Kotapalli mandal on Friday.

Mancherial: Chennur MLA Dr G Vivek instructed officials to take steps to repair a road washed away by heavy rains at Nakkalapalli village in Kotapalli mandal. He inspected the road on Friday.

Vivek asked the officials of the road and buildings department to take up repair of the road by coordinating with officials of the forest department. He said that some leaders of the BJP were slinging mud on him citing the roads. He stated that a black top road was not laid due to delay in permission from the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change.

The MLA told the leaders of the BJP to secure the permissions if they were interested to address challenges of the region. He said that the repair work would be taken up spending Rs 13 lakh. He claimed that he was determined to develop Chennur Assembly constituency and was not expecting a berth in the cabinet of ministers to be expanded soon.