Two booked for attacking six persons including groom at a marriage party in Mancherial

Chennur police said that the accused persons were Akula Shyam and Pandula Sammaiah of the town. The injured persons were Nennela Kiran and five others who were attending the reception of Kiran.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 April 2024, 01:08 PM

Mancherial: Two persons were booked on Monday for attempting to murder six persons including a groom with a knife following a tiff over dance celebrations at a marriage party in Chennur on Sunday. The condition of two of the injured was learnt to be critical.

Chennur police said that the accused persons were Akula Shyam and Pandula Sammaiah of the town. The injured persons were Nennela Kiran and five others who were attending the reception of Kiran. They were shifted to a hospital in Mancherial. Based on a complaint received from one of the injured persons, a case was registered. Investigations were taken up.

Shyam and Sammaiah, who were reportedly in inebriated condition, indiscriminately attacked the six persons after a heated argument over a dance programme. It is also learnt that the two attacked the six persons following some previous grudges.