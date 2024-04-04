Sirpur (T) MLA urges for compensation, govt job for farmer’s kin trampled by elephant

He consloled Alluri Shankar's family at Burepalli village in Chintalamanepalli mandal on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 April 2024, 11:19 AM

Hyderabad: Sirpur (T) MLA Dr P Harish Babu demanded the government to sanction a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the kin of victim, a government job to one of the family members of the farmer who was trampled to death by the elephant. He wanted the forest minister Konda Surekha to tour the district and console the bereaved family.

He said that the Maharashtra government was extending the compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the kin of victims in wildlife attacks. He sought similar quantum of financial assistance to the kin in Telangana too. He urged the forest officials to step up patrolling and to prevent further human loss in the Sirpur (T) constituency.