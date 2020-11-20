Cherlapally sees multifaceted development in last five years

After Mayor Bonthu Rammohan emerged victorious in 2016 GHMC elections, Cherlapally picked up pace as it progressed on all fronts and stood as a role model

Hyderabad: Cherlapally Municipal Division, which remained neglected by government apathy for long, has now been witnessing multifaceted development. After Mayor Bonthu Rammohan emerged victorious in 2016 GHMC elections, Cherlapally picked up pace as it progressed on all fronts and stood as a role model among other municipal divisions in the GHMC.

A lot of works have been taken up and completed including laying of CC roads in various localities like Kushaiguda, Cherlapally, Chakripuram, Nagarjuna Nagar Colony, EC Nagar, BN Reddy Nagar, Indiramma Colony, Sonia Gandhi Nagar, Vasavi Nagar in the division. In the past five years, several works pertaining to laying BT roads were completed on time.

Construction of underground drainage system was taken up in various localities and ending drinking water woes to construction of theme parks, the government, locals point out, has won the trust of locals with all round development in the Cherlapally Division.

