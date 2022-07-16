Chess Olympiad torch relay arrives in Hyderabad

Published Date - 08:47 PM, Sat - 16 July 22

Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud handing over the torch to Dronavalli Harika as GM Arjun Erigaisi and other look on.

Hyderabad: The first ever torch relay of the 44th Chess Olympiad, scheduled to be held in Chennai, Tamil Nadu from July 28 to August 10, has arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The torch arrived to the city from Chhattisgarh. Telangana’s first grandmaster Arjun Erigiasi, who is also a member of the Indian team that will participate in Chess Olympiad, received the torch. Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud received the torch from him and handed it over to Padma Shri Dronavalli Harika. Along with Sports Minister, Sports Authority of Telangana State chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy, Chess Association officials and players like Raja Rithvik were all present at the event.