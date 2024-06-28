Chevella BRS MLA Kale Yadaiah joins Congress

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy presented him the party scarf and formally welcomed him into the party. Yadaiah is the sixth BRS MLA to join the Congress party.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 June 2024, 04:16 PM

Hyderabad: Chevella BRS MLA Kale Yadaiah joined the Congress in the presence of AICC Telangana incharge Deepadas Munshi at New Delhi on Friday.

The BRS has already approached the court seeking disqualification of the MLAs who joined the Congress. The party also has been critizing the Congress for violating its assurance in the manifesto over defections.eom