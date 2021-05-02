Chevella MP slips during morning walk, injured

MP Dr G Ranjith Reddy was advised by his doctors to rest for a month

Hyderabad: Chevella MP Dr G Ranjith Reddy has sustained minor fracture and has been advised rest by his doctors after he accidentally slipped during his morning walk on Saturday.

He was advised by his doctors to rest for a month.

Informing his team would be available for any urgency, Dr Reddy said he will not be able to participate in any programmes happening in his constituency for a month.

