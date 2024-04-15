Mulugu: Woman kills snake that bit her, takes it to hospital

According to reports, Santhamma, a resident of Mukunurupalem village, was bitten by the snake while she was engaged in MGNREG work.
Mulugu: A woman killed a snake that bit her and took it along with her to a government hospital in Mukunurupalem village of Venkatapuram Nuguru mandal of the district on Monday.
According to reports, Santhamma, a resident of Mukunurupalem village, was bitten by the snake while she was engaged in MGNREG work.
She killed the reptile and took it to the hospital in a plastic bottle so that the doctors could identify the snake and treat her. Doctors at the hospital were shocked to see a woman carrying the dead snake.
She was treated after the doctors determined the snake was poisonous.