Mulugu: Woman kills snake that bit her, takes it to hospital

According to reports, Santhamma, a resident of Mukunurupalem village, was bitten by the snake while she was engaged in MGNREG work.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 15 April 2024, 08:05 PM
Mulugu: A woman killed a snake that bit her and took it along with her to a government hospital in Mukunurupalem village of Venkatapuram Nuguru mandal of the district on Monday.

She killed the reptile and took it to the hospital in a plastic bottle so that the doctors could identify the snake and treat her. Doctors at the hospital were shocked to see a woman carrying the dead snake.

She was treated after the doctors determined the snake was poisonous.

