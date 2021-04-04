Chhattisgarh: Bodies of 17 jawans recovered at Bijapur encounter site

The number of security personnel killed in the encounter has gone up to 22, police said.

Raipur: Bodies of 17 of the 18 jawans missing after an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh have been recovered from the site of the skirmish, police said on Sunday.

Eighteen jawans were missing after five security personnel were killed and 30 others injured on Saturday in the encounter with Naxals in a forest along the border between Bijapur and Sukma districts in Chhattisgarh, police said.

