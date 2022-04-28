Chhattisgarh: BSF jawan shot himself to death in Kanker

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:16 PM, Thu - 28 April 22

representational image

Kothagudem: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan committed suicide by shooting himself to death in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh State on Thursday. The deceased jawan, Ujjwal Nandi, hails from West Bengal. He was posted in the BSF 30 Battalion at Kamteda camp at Koilibeda in the district. He shot himself in the head with his service rifle at the barracks.

The jawans informed higher authorities and Koilibeda police station. The local police launched an investigation into the case. The reasons for his extreme were not known, said the police.