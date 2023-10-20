Chhattisgarh CM Baghel launches fresh attacks against BJP ahead of Assembly polls

Speaking to reporters in Bastar, CM Baghel accused the BJP of continuously telling lies saying that there was a double-engine government but Naxalism increased.

By ANI Published Date - 09:50 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Bastar: As the state gears up for another electoral battle, the verbal battle between the ruling and opposition parties continues as Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Friday launched fresh attacks against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“They (the BJP) are continuously telling lies. There was a double-engine government, but Naxalism increased. Our government came, and we tried to win everyone’s trust. We talked to everyone – tribals, businessmen, youth etc. Then we made a strategy. Now, the Naxalites have stepped back,” CM Baghel said.

In a no-holds-barred attack on the Congress government in Chhattisgarh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday accused the Bhupesh Baghel-led regime of indulging in multiple scams worth over Rs 1800 crore.

Unleashing a blistering attack on Chief Minister Baghel, the Union Home Minister said, “What did you do Bhupesh babu, other than opening liquor shops, indulging in scams, including the coal transportation scam worth Rs 540 crores, the Gothan scheme scam worth Rs 1300 crores and the Mahadev app scam. Baghel sharm karo, sharm karo (CM Baghel, have some shame).” Polling for 20 seats in the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly will be held on November 7 while votes for the remaining 70 seats will be cast in the second phase on November 17.

The counting of votes in Chhattisgarh, along with those in four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

The Model Code of Conduct has already come into effect in Chhattisgarh.

In the last assembly polls in 2018, the Congress recorded a landslide mandate, winning 68 seats of the 90 seats while the BJP finished a distant second at just 15 seats.